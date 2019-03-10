DTE Energy reminds residents to avoid downed wires

Crews from DTE Energy are preparing for potential power losses across Metro Detroit due to heavy rains and intense winds Saturday night.

Officials from DTE believe there will be significantly fewer power outages compared to past storms and those outages that do occur will likely be because of falling tree branches taking down power lines.

DTE reminds residents to avoid fallen power lines and to immediately report them to DTE online or by phone at 800-477-4747.

Safety Tips During a Storm

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.

Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.

Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.

Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.

If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives. A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747.

Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.

