DTE Gas costumers to see slight increase in bill after $9M rate hike approved

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved a nearly $9 million rate increase for DTE Gas Co. to invest in infrastructure, speed up the removal of inside gas meters and to spend more on its low-income assistance and self-sufficiency programs.

The increase approved Thursday compares with an $85 million annual increase DTE sought in its original request last November. It later adjusted that to $38 million.

Residential customers using an average of 10,000 cubic feet of natural gas per month will see a monthly increase of 95 cents, beginning with their October bills.

Under the commission's order, DTE Gas is expected to replace up to 206 miles of natural gas distribution lines annually with a target to complete the program in 2035.

