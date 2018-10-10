Father posts 'PSA' about what he found in his child's Capri Sun pouch

COLUMBUS, Ind. - A father in Indiana posted a message and images to his Facebook page about what he found in his child's juice box.

Cameron Hardwick posted the message a couple of weeks ago. It has since been shared nearly 90,000 times. Hardwick claims he found mold, or some sort of unknown substance, in the Capri Sun pouch.

"Friends & family please read & share! So tonight after dinner our oldest asked for some "juice" (Capri Sun) as a treat for eating good, I grabbed one out of the refrigerator and notice something odd about it... it seems low in content, I take a closer look at the packaging and don't notice a hole or anything. So I shake it up some, only to find an unknown substance floating around in the package. To say we are irate would be an understatement... we don't give these to our children often but will NEVER again!"

Hardwick told Fox 10 that Kraft Foods reached out to him and picked up the juice for lab testing.

"They came back with the results a few days later and said there was a 'micro-puncture' in the package allowing oxygen to enter the pouch and create the mold seen in the video and pictures," Hardwick said.

Meanwhile, Capri Sun's website actually admits that mold can appear in its juice pouches.

"It's a common, naturally occurring food mold. Although it's rare, it is possible for food mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks if the pouch is compromised or punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to your grocery stores."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.