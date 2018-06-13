Father's Day 2018: Best freebies, deals and sales

Father's Day is Sunday, June 13. Here are the best freebies and deals you can claim to celebrate.

This list was compiled with the help of Offers.com.

Father's Day freebies, deals, sales

Baskin-Robbins: Get $3 off any ice cream cake or cookie cake. Use the printable coupon or promo code here. Specialty cakes for Father’s Day include the Cold One Cake, which is shaped like a mug of beer.

California Pizza Kitchen: The special Father’s Day menu is available June 15 through June 17 for dine-in parties. For $49.99, get a three-course prix-fixe meal.

Cold Stone Creamery: Featured Father’s Day cakes include the Tall Dark & Delicious ice cream cake, which consists of layers devil’s food cake, sweet cream ice cream, brownies and chocolate ice cream with Oreo Cookies.

Firehouse Subs: Guests can receive a free medium sub with the purchase of any full price medium or large sub, chips and drink. Valid at participating locations.

Fleming’s: A three-course prix-fixe dinner menu featuring the 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk steak (price varies by location) will be available June 15 through 17. Also, locations will open early (10 a.m.) for brunch on Father’s Day.

Hooters: Dads get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of a beverage and any 10 boneless or Original Hooters Style wings at participating Hooters locations across the U.S. on Sunday, June 17.

Ruth’s Chris: Dads dining on Father’s Day and the day before (June 16) will receive a $25 dining card. The card will be valid June 18 through Aug. 31, 2018.

Texas de Brazil: Participating locations will open early (at 11 a.m.) on Father’s Day. Plus, dads dining in on Father’s Day will receive a $20 certificate that can be used later (valid June 18 to Aug. 31).

