Ford rolls out self-braking shopping cart

DEARBORN, Mich. - They wildly roll around in the parking lot, and sometimes crash into displays.

But, that all could be a thing of the past if Ford Motor Company has its way.

The Dearborn-based automaker has just rolled out a self-driving shopping cart. It’s using similar technology used in its vehicles that helps drivers avoid accidents on the road.

According to Ford, this uses it pre-collision assist feature, the shopping cart uses a sensor to scan ahead for people and objects, automatically applying the brakes when a potential collision is detected.

The Pre-Collison Assist technology uses a forward-facing camera and radar to detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists in the road, automatically applying the brakes if the driver does not respond to warnings.

Ford said this is just a prototype. the “Self-Braking Shopping Cart” is part of a series of Ford Interventions where they’re trying to solve day-to-day problems.

Watch here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.