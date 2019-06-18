Get a free taco at Taco Bell today: Here's how

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

The Warriors may have lost the NBA Finals -- but they won you a free taco.

Taco Bell will offer everyone in the U.S. a free Doritos Locos Taco on Tuesday after the Warriors "stole" a road victory against the Raptors in the finals.

The promotion runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and is limited to one taco per person, while supplies last.

All you have to do is show up -- there's no other requirement.

A game was stolen...And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

