Consumer

Get a free taco at Taco Bell today: Here's how

By Ken Haddad
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

The Warriors may have lost the NBA Finals -- but they won you a free taco.

Taco Bell will offer everyone in the U.S. a free Doritos Locos Taco on Tuesday after the Warriors "stole" a road victory against the Raptors in the finals.

The promotion runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and is limited to one taco per person, while supplies last.

All you have to do is show up -- there's no other requirement. 

