Consumer

Haier America recalls 137K top mount refrigerators due to fire hazard

By Ben Macioce - Associate Producer

Haier America has recalled 137,000 top-mount refrigerators due to an electrical component that can short circuit, posing a fire hazard. 

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled refrigerators and click here to schedule a free in-home repair or to receive a $150 rebate toward the purchase of a new Haier brand refrigerator. 

Haier America has received three reports of smoke, fire and associated property damage. 

No injuries have been reported. 

