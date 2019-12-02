DETROIT – Local 4′s Hank Winchester is tracking holiday deals and discounts on Cyber Monday.

Amazon has a lot of devices on sale Monday. Shoppers can save anywhere from $20 to $80 on the Echo devices and the Fire tablets are up to $50 off.

At Best Buy shoppers can save up to $300 on select Apple Macbooks. There is also a 55-inch TV on sale for $50 off. The best toy deal Local 4 found is $45 off the Barbie Dreamhouse at Walmart. The best robot vacuum deal is the Eco-Vac Deebot on Amazon with savings of around $100.

