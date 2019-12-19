Michigan AG releases 2019 Dangerous Toy Guide featuring recalls, safety tips

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the 2019 Dangerous Toy Guide as parents finish up their holiday shopping.

The guide includes safety tips and recalls.

“Every three minutes, a child is treated in a U.S. emergency room for a toy-related injury and because of this risk, it’s important that we share a few tips on how to make informed decisions when purchasing toys this holiday season,” Nessel said. "Our 2019 Dangerous Toys Guide is another resource for Michigan consumers to not only protect their wallets, but most importantly to protect their children from harm.”

See the guide below: