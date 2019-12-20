Super Saturday biggest single shopping day of year

NOVI, Mich. – If you haven’t started Christmas shopping yet you are not alone.

Tomorrow is expected to be the biggest single shopping day of the year. Local 4 put together expert advice to help you make the best of it.

It is not too late to shop online. In fact this is the time to find incredible deals.

Now, there are tons of deals to be had during the days leading up to Christmas because retailers know that this is their last effort. This is their last chance to sell those holiday items. So, they will mark down goods in an effort to move them off the shelves. Otherwise, after the holidays they’re going to have to mark them down even more.

Another expert tip -- use tech tools that many savvy shoppers rely on! There are some popular web browsers that will do all the leg work for you.

For instance you can download a savings tool like, Honey to your browser @joinhoney.com.

This tool will look for every available coupon for you.

So once your shopping at a site they will do all the work of hunting down a coupon. Testing different codes and automatically applying the deal with the biggest discount to your order. It takes just a few seconds and a couple of clicks and you’re saving money instantly.

Honey, basically does the work for you and helps you save within seconds.

Take a look at your favorite online shopping spots this weekend and you’ll see many of your favorites are now also offering expedited shipping---which means you can get it in time to go under the tree without paying for shipping.

“The good news is online retailers are extending their shipping timeline for you to get free delivery. And, get your gifts in time for the holidays. So you can still find lots of last minute gifts online with your favorite retailers,” said Andrea Woroch, consumer savings expert.

For example, if you have Amazon Prime you have until Dec. 22 to order and get free two day delivery, while Dec. 23 is the last day for free one day delivery -- Amazon now also giving Prime shoppers free same day delivery on Christmas Eve in certain areas on any order $35 or more.

Even if you miss those shipping deadlines there’s still hope. Many big box stores like Target and Walmart now offer a buy online pick up in store option which means you’ll also save time waiting in long lines at the checkout.

Stores are looking to accommodate last minute shoppers. Macomb, Somerset and Fairlane Mall are all staying open a couple more hours later than usual each night until Christmas.

Target is staying open until midnight. Walmart and Best Buy are staying open until 11 p.m. and Kohl’s will open 24 hours a day until Christmas Eve.

If you’re shopping in store and braving those crowds, download an app like Shop Savvy.

These apps help you instantly compare prices instead of having to hop from website to website or store to store.

Tomorrow might be Super Saturday, but you know it will be super packed. So make sure you’re going when stores open and be the first one in. Try thinking outside the box and shop at convenience and warehouse stores.

A lot of shoppers’ frustrations start in the mall parking lot. Bring $5 to $10 in cash and pay for valet. It’s easier and less time consuming. You can also use Uber or Lyft. The price is worth less than the cost of fighting for a parking space.

But before you head out remember mapping out a shopping plan is key. Look at the list of people you’re shopping for and what you think you’ll get them.

Try and go to stores that will check multiple people off your list at one time. And there are some solid last minute deals out there.

You can get an Xbox one X Console at Target for $250 saving you $150.

Amazon has apple Airpods with a charge case on sale for $130. And at Macy’s you can get a kitchen aid slow cooker for just $70.

Here’s a list of stores that are staying open later for last minute shoppers:

Macomb Mall

Saturday, Dec. 21 - 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 - 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23 - 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) - Closed

Village of Rochester Hills

Friday (Dec. 20) and Saturday (Dec. 21) 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday (Dec. 22) 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Christmas Eve - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Somerset Mall

Friday, Dec. 20 - 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 21 - 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec 22 - 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec 23 - 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec 24 - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Fairlane Town Center

Friday, Dec. 20 - 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 - 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 - 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23 - 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Target

7 a.m. - Midnight

Until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

-If you buy online 2 hours before closing you can drive to your closest Target and have your items delivered to your car.

Kohl's

Open 24 hours until 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

Kohl's will continue to offer its free, in-store pickup within two hours on most purchases made on its website and app through Christmas Eve.

Orders placed by 3 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve will be available for pickup by 6 p.m. that day.

Walmart

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., depending on location

6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Walmart Supercenters, however, are open 24 hours.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Christmas Week

Sunday and Monday: 8am-11pm

Christmas Eve: 7am-6pm

Thursday: 7am-9:30

Friday and Saturday: 9am-9:30pm

Macys

Open until midnight on December 23

Best Buy

Monday, December 16, through Saturday, December 21: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, December 23: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday, December 24: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.