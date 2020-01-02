After-the-holiday shopping tips from Hank Winchester

DETROIT – Now that Christmas is over, you might be looking at returning the gifts you got or thinking about what you should buy now that prices will be slashed. Hank Winchester has some after-the-holiday shopping tips.

Maybe the sweater you received is the wrong size, or you want something else completely. First of all, don’y want to check the receipt because there might be a return or exchange deadline.

“It’s really important that you don’t treat refund and returns like they are universally accepted until the end of time,” Local 4 legal expert Neil Rockind said.

If the receipt doesn’t have a return policy on it, check online or call the store.

“Once you sign the dotted line, you’re entering into an agreement,” Rockind said. “You’re accepting the terms.”

Rockind said sometimes store will work with you as long as you’re pleasant about the situation.

It’s also important to understand the warrant on products. Know who to contact and who is responsible if there’s a problem, as well as how long a warrant is guaranteed.

If a Christmas gift breaks, your first thought might be to take it back to the store, but try to get in touch with the manufacturer first. They might be able to help right away and cut out the middle man.

There will be some big price slashes at the end of the holiday season. Amazon usually posts deals on Kindles and other products. You can also look for discounts on holiday decorations.

Retailers such as Lowe’s and Home Depot want to push the big ticket items off the floors to make room for other things.

Also, remember that Super Bowl season is right around the corner, so places such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart but televisions on sale ahead of the game.