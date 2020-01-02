Meijer recalls hard boiled eggs at 2 Michigan stores due to Listeria risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – As a part of the larger hard boiled egg recall, Meijer is recalling products sold at two Michigan stores.

As part of a multi-state recall due to the potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes, Meijer – in conjunction with Almark Foods - is announcing a voluntary recall of frozen hard-boiled egg products used on two salad bars at two stores in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Meijer is recalling the following products:

UPC – 79379900993 - DICED EGGS FROZEN 5 LB

The multi-state recall involves product potentially sold between Oct. 25, 2019 and Dec. 23, 2019 at two stores in Grand Rapids, Mich. There have been no illnesses reported to date. Store locations are:

The Knapps Corner Meijer at 1997 East Beltline Road in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Rockford Meijer at 2799 10 Mile Road NE in Rockford, Mich.

Almark Foods issued the initial recall, in cooperation with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, out of an abundance of caution to its customers. Meijer used the hard-boiled egg ingredients on its salad bars which originated from Almark Foods.

Consumers who have purchased this product should throw it away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their physician.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as igh fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.