If you bought Infants’ Tylenol, you could be owed money in $6.3M settlement

DETROIT – If you purchased Infants’ Tylenol in recent years, you could be owed money.

Johnson & Johnson, in a $6.3 million class action lawsuit settlement, agreed to pay customers who bought the product since 2014.

The settlement is in response to a class-action lawsuit where Johnson and Johnson was accused of deceptively packaging the medicine, saying it was uniquely formulated for infants, when in reality it was the same concentration found in Children’s Tylenol.

“Class Members may claim $2.15 for every 1 and 2 fl. oz. bottle of Infants’ Tylenol purchased. A maximum of 7 bottles or $15.05 may be claimed without proof of purchase. An unlimited number of bottles may be claimed with proof of purchase for all Infants’ Tylenol purchases.”

File a claim and learn more here.