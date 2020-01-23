Cases of tahini distributed in Michigan recalled due to Salmonella concern

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Hundreds of cases of tahini containers are being recalled because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration announced this week.

Five Star Food Inc. out of Garden City, Mich. is recalling 100 cases of Excellent Tahina 800 g and 100 cases of Excellent Tahina 400 g containers. The product was distributed in Michigan, Ohio, New York, Florida, North Dakota, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Texas and is sold in 800 grams (1.76 lb) and in 400 grams (14.1 oz). Expiration dates (Best By November 2020) are printed on the lid of the container.

Product Code Product Description UPC Expiration TAH806SG Excellent Tahina 800 g 6214002717420 Best By Nov 2020 TAH400SG Excellent Tahina 400 g 6214002717413 Best By Nov 2020

No illnesses have been reported to-date in connection with the Sham Gardens Tahini.

This potential problem was revealed as a result of a random sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Although we have not received the final laboratory reports, Five Star Foods is taking the precaution of recalling product with the product code listed above.

Consumers who have purchased Sham Gardens Tahini with these codes should discontinue use and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Retailers that may have further distributed the recalled codes should share this notice with their customers.

Retailers or consumers with questions may contact Recall Coordinator Mr. Omar at 810-919-3519 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.