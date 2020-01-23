Elder abuse in Michigan: Record number of seniors being taken advantage of financially

It’s a problem nationwide, and especially in Michigan.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says one in 10 seniors in Michigan are victims of elder abuse. A big part of that abuse involves scammers going after their money.

But it’s not just strangers taking advantage. Most cases involve family members and friends -- people like Fred Smith from Utica. He’s accused of stealing $6 million from his 92-year-old mother. His case is still going through the courts.

We talked to an expert who laid out steps seniors can take to prevent this sort of thing from happening to them. Watch what he had to say in the video above.

Meanwhile, the FBI offers a place to file Internet crime complaints from either the actual victim or from a third party to the complainant. Go to www.ic3.gov to file a complaint. This is the preferred way to contact the FBI about these crimes so that they can get a running start on your case.