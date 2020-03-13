Metro Detroit stores face supply shortages as shoppers stock up amid coronavirus fears
Businesses sell out of toilet paper, hand sanitizer
DETROIT – Stores across Metro Detroit have been slammed with shoppers stocking up amid coronavirus fears.
It’s been happening all week, but many stores saw some of the biggest crowds Friday as shoppers line up and fill their carts.
Employees are working to restock as quickly as possible, but some items, especially toilet paper and hand sanitizer, are hard to come by.
However, these items are available for purchase online if you can’t find them in a store. Be aware that some websites are raising prices on the highly sought after products.
