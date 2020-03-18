Scammers trying to take advantage of fears surrounding coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – The coronavirus pandemic has people across the state of Michigan worrying about their health, and now, scammers are adding an extra concern to the mix.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of the situation and target residents’ financial and personal information.

Coronavirus-related scams are out there, and they’re preying on people’s fears.

Nessel said anyone who needs to be tested should contact a medical professional. Don’t prepay for a test, because that’s not how it works.

She said it anyone calls you offering to sell a coronavirus test, hang up the phone.

Another major scam is the alleged coronavirus vaccine, which doesn’t exist.

Seniors are being targeted by the vaccine scammers. Some have received phone calls and others have answered knocks on their doors from people trying to steal their money or personal information.