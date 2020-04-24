Help Me Hank reveals what summer travel might look like

DETROIT – The travel industry has taken a major hit due to coronavirus (COVID-19) but this summer the airlines, hotels and cruise line industries will be working to win your business back.

The changes you’ll notice in the travel industry will be small in the beginning, but big changes are expected to take place this summer -- and that could mean big deals will start rolling out.

The airlines are going to reduce their inventory for awhile. If you’re hoping to travel this summer book a flight, but understand there are fewer flights available -- but more options to get your money back.

Many of the vendors are already putting in place that you’ll be able to cancel and get your deposit back 48 hours or 24 hours before you even leave.

They’re going to give you complete flexibility so you feel comfortable booking just in case something happens and you feel that it’s not proper to travel.

Still, no matter when you plan to travel make sure you buy insurance, and make sure it’s the right policy. People should always take travel insurance right now to make sure they won’t be disappointed.

When the travel industry does open up again and people are able to visit destinations expect some big deals. The cruise industry should have good deals and so should cities that were considered hot zones.

There’s going to be a time frame where you can have an opportunity to save a lot of money.

