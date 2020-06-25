Metro Detroit woman chronicles her battle with COVID-19

DETROIT – We’ve seen a growing trend of COVID-19 cases rising in certain parts of the country.

June 25, 2020 update: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 62,306, Death toll now at 5,886

It has medical community concerned and it’s reminding all of us that the virus is still a threat.

RELATED: US virus cases near an all-time high as governors backtrack

Sherrie Handrinos said her coronavirus diagnosis took her by complete surprise.

She thought she had allergies, but was shocked to find out it was COVID-19. She said thought she did everything right -- she was cautious, had only been around a few people and had only stopped at the grocery store a few times.

You can watch Hank Winchester’s full story above.

She has been recovering and said she’s thankful she can even get out of bed.