High winds from Sunday’s storm bring down power lines across Metro Detroit

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – High winds from Sunday’s storm created chaos in some neighborhoods in Michigan as power lines and utility poles were ripped down.

People in one Dearborn Heights neighborhood called Help Me Hank to investigate. DTE crews were in the area putting up caution tape and new poles. Some crews were on scene to remove dangerous power lines.

According to officials, 850 power lines fell to the ground, on trees, yards and on vehicles. A total of 150,000 DTE customers were impacted by outages.

