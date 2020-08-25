BBB warns of online face mask retailer Hyperfavor

Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that it has received 61 Complaints and 56 negative Customer Reviews for online retailer, Hyperfavor.

The business, which claims to be based out of Sheridan, Wyoming, operates the website, hyperfavor.com, where it sells themed and customizable apparel- including a wide assortment of cloth face coverings.

Consumer interest in this business has skyrocketed as face masks have become mandated in regions across the country. BBB has received more than 19,000 inquiries on Hyperfavor’s Business Profile since the end of April, 2020.

Consumers report order fulfillment concerns including delayed shipments and receiving partial orders. Many complainants allege never receiving ordered merchandise despite extensive waiting times.

Complainants also allege receiving tracking numbers that appear to be fraudulent or that never update.

A Michigan consumer reported being charged and receiving a tracking number for their order but never receiving their masks. After reaching out to Hyperfavor, they received responses saying the order would be “shipped in a few days”. Eventually, the consumer reached out to USPS, who said they did not have that tracking number in their system.

“With people back at work and now starting to go back to school, facemasks are still a hot commodity, and scammers know that,” said Melanie Duquesnel, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan & the Upper Peninsula. “Do your research before ordering from online retailers, especially those you haven’t heard of before. See what other consumers are saying and if they have had any issues.”

BBB notes that the Sheridan, Wyoming address advertised by the company is a commercial registered agent’s location and not typically a physical place of business. Furthermore, BBB has been unable to locate a registration on file with the Wyoming Secretary of State.

BBB has attempted to contact the company via email, postal mail, and telephone regarding the pattern of complaints filed and to seek information regarding their business practices, structure, and location. The business has not responded to our concerns at this time.

The company currently has an “F” rating based on the volume of complaints received and their failure to respond to the majority of them.