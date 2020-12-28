Ceiling fan recalled due to danger of blades flying off while they spin

Officials are recalling a ceiling fan that was sold nationwide this year because the blades can detach and fly off while the fan is spinning.

The recalled fan is the Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara indoor/outdoor ceiling fan. About 182,000 of them were sold at Home Depot stories across the country from April 2020 to October 2020, according to the recall.

Officials issued a recall Dec. 23 after 47 reports of blades detaching from fans, including two incidents of fan blades hitting people and four reports of blades causing property damage, the recall states.

Anyone who owns this fan should immediately stop using it and inspect it using these instructions, the company said. Anyone who notices blade movement, uneven gaps between the blades and fan body or movement of the clip during inspection should contact King of Fans for a free replacement.

The fans were sold at Home Depot stores for about $150, officials said.