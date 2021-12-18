More than 2 million pounds of fully cooked ham, pepperoni products recalled due to Listeria concerns

Alexander & Hornung is recalling around 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to officials.

SAINT CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A nationwide recall of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products has been expanded from more than 200 thousand to more than 2 million pounds due to Listeria concerns.

Alexander & Hornung is recalling around 2,320,774 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to officials.

Alexander & Hornung is a St. Clair Shores, Michigan establishment and business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M10125″ inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The company notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) about positive Listeria results. No illnesses have been reported. Contact your healthcare provider if you are concerned.

The follow products are subject to recall:

Symptoms if Listeria exposure

Listeria can cause the following:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

Diarrhea

Gastrointestinal symptoms

If you are older or have a weakened immune system and experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food you should seek medical care and tell your medical provider about the contaminated food.

Listeria can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

If you have one of the products above you should throw it away or return it to where you purchased it.

