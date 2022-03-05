Dozens of jerky products recalled due to Listeria contamination concern

More than a dozen jerky products sold under dozens of product names and labels are being recalled due to a concern of possible Listeria contamination, officials announced Friday.

Certain jerky products produced by Boyd Specialties, LLC, a California company, are being recalled after routine testing found a sample was positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The products were produced on Feb. 23 and were distributed to retail locations in in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Listeria causes the infection listeriosis, which can cause “fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms,” officials said. The infection is serious and is especially dangerous for older adults, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns.

Consumers who purchased these products are urged not to eat them. The recalled products should either be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, officials said.

No injuries or infections have been reported so far in connection with the recalled products.

Click here to read the full recall notice.

