Pancake mix sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled after cable fragments found inside

Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product.

At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.

Continental Mills is the manufacturer. Officials from the company said no contaminated product has been reported yet by consumers. No injuries have been reported, either, they said.

Anyone who purchased the product should dispose of it or return it to the store. For more information, call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pacific Time Monday through Friday.

“Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills, and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers,” a statement reads. “Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately.”

Click here to view the recall on the FDA website.