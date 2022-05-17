What we know about new efforts to ease formula shortage in Michigan

Many stores and mothers are hurting because of the nationwide shortage. Certain CVS Pharmacy's and health care providers are helping mothers find formula for their babies.

DETROIT – New developments ensue surrounding production to get baby formula back on bare store shelves.

Product is now being shipped to the U.S. from overseas, and Tuesday (May 17) night, we’re learning if shopping across the border in Windsor could solve the issue for Metro Detroiters.

The desperate search for formula has been frustrating for so many families across the United States, so on Tuesday, we hit several stores in Metro Detroit. While store shelves were empty at most locations, we did hear some more product is on the way at select CVS locations.

“We’re getting our orders in, so our truck comes in tomorrow,” said a female CVS worker.

We have learned that new formula products from overseas are en route to the U.S., which will help get some products on the shelves sooner than expected.

In Western Michigan, Tuesday, preparations are underway to reopen the Abbott Plant, but the new formula will still take weeks to hit local stores.

The U.S. shortage is causing some issues in Canada, but most store shelves are still stocked.

“Some of our retailers are saying that they don’t have a huge shortage at this point and time,” said Retail Council of Canada Michelle Wasylyshen. “Any shortfalls within their store shelves is temporary in nature.”

Wasylyshen says that while Americans can cross the border, they are limited in the amount of formula they can buy.

“Whether or not people are coming from the United States or buying here from within Canada, most retailers right now are limiting the number of products that they can purchase to ensure that there is enough to go around for everyone.”

In Michigan, pediatricians offer support to patients as some have relationships with formula suppliers. At the same time, others can help point you in the right direction to find community programs that can help you.

“Really looking towards your community as a family and helping you to find a reasonable solution is what I recommend,” said Henry Ford Heath Dr. Nakia Allen. “Always go to your healthcare provider if you really get into a pinch.”