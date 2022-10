A Southfield woman had a dangerous situation occur above her bed when she noticed a big crack in the ceiling. She thought it would be fixed right away. When she contacted management, all they did was put up some wood supports and left the growing danger above her.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield woman had a dangerous situation above her bed when she noticed a big crack in the ceiling. She thought it would be fixed right away.

When she contacted management, all they did was put up some wood supports and left the growing danger above her.

After weeks of not getting the situation fixed, the woman called Help Me Hank, and hours later, he was able to jump on the case, which resulted in the repair getting underway.

“We started the work today, and it will take several days to complete due to drywall installation and painting. We strive to address all repairs in a timely fashion. We regret that this repair was not addressed sooner.” Beacon Property Management