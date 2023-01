A victim of ticket scamming is speaking out as they are now out $600 for Taylor Swift tickets.

A Metro Detroit mother was scammed on Facebook by someone selling fake Taylor Swift concert tickets.

Now she is out $600 and a birthday present for her 13-year-old.

The mom wants to help spread awareness of these scammers who look legit enough to fool others.

Watch the video player above about the Taylor Swift ticket scammers.