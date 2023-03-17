US Embassy issues Mexico travel warnings as spring break approaches

If you’re headed to Mexico for spring break, the U.S. Department of State has a warning for you as there are now certain cities you’re being urged to avoid altogether.

This comes after two Americans were gunned down within the last few weeks after they crossed the border looking for plastic surgery and were killed.

“Counterfeit medication is common and may prove to be ineffective, the wrong strength or dangerous ingredients. Violent crime such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery is widespread in Mexico. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico.” U.S. Department of State