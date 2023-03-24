41º

Here’s how scammers robbed man trying to expunge his criminal record in Metro Detroit

Leanell Wheeler was looking for a fresh start

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A Metro Detroit man trying to get a fresh start got hit by scammers.

He was trying to get his criminal record expunged and hired a service to help him do it. They ended up doing very little more than just taking his money.

Attorney General Dana Nessel was furious. Those scammers are preying on people seeking a better life, and she wants you to be aware of the scam.

“I feel like they played me out of my money or took advantage of me,” said scam victim Leanell Wheeler.

Wheeler was looking for a fresh start and was working to clear some prior drug charges off his record. He wanted to move on from the past and take advantage of new opportunities.

“I still got the felony on my record of the high misdemeanor that I was trying to get expunged way back in 1992, that I am trying to get taken off of my record,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler did some digging online and found a Texas-based company offering to wipe his record clean but for a hefty fee. Working to erase a few minor drug charges would cost him over $2,000, a significant investment that he thought was worth it.

He sent the cash, had one follow-up call, and then nothing—zero communication with the company. Help Me Hank has been in touch and forwarded the company’s information to Nessel.

You may not even realize it, but expungement scams are enormous and growing as employers seek out applicants with clean criminal backgrounds.

“Bad actors will stop at nothing to take your hard-earned money. Under Michigan’s clean slate laws, automatic expungements will begin happening for eligible convictions on April 11. I encourage anyone considering paying someone for expungement assistance between now and then to wait for this roll-out to begin.”

Nessel will be hosting events in April.

Attorneys will be on hand to help those clear their records; right now, in Michigan, about one million residents qualify.

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

