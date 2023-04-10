Detroit home owner heartbroken after her house was damaged by contractors during demolition next door

DETROIT – A lifelong Detroiter has contacted Help Me Hank after contractors damaged her home during a demolition next door.

For months she’s been dealing with the damage and the mess and is heartbroken. The house she’s called home her entire life is in need of serious repair.

“I was inside, and I heard a boom and couldn’t believe it,” said Sandra Campbell.

Campbell was stunned one January morning when she heard a loud noise and realized crews knocking the home down next door had damaged her home.

“It broke my heart to see the damage, and it was so hard to get it repaired,” Campbell said.

Campbell said she tried to work with the city and the contractors for months but got the runaround, so she called Help Me Hank.

Help Me Hank contacted the city, and Rudy Harper with the City of Detroit came out to meet with Campbell.

“We’re sorry this is happening and will work to make sure that the issue is resolved,” said Harper.

The city now working with Campbell to get the money from the contractor hired by the city to demo the house. We appreciate the City of Detroit for helping us make sure this homeowner is taken care of at last.