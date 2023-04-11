Michiganders on Medicaid must reapply for continued coverage -- what you need to know

The clock is ticking on your medical insurance and millions are affected around the country and here in Michigan. For the first time since the start of the pandemic, people who have had their Medicaid insurance coverage automatically renewed each year will have to reapply to continue their coverage. If you don’t reapply you lose the coverage.

Below is a statement from the MDHHS:

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is strongly committed to ensuring Michiganders who are eligible for Medicaid coverage remain enrolled,” said Elizabeth Hertel, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director. “More than three million Michiganders, including one million Healthy Michigan enrollees, have benefitted from keeping their Medicaid coverage without redeterminations on eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic. MDHHS is assisting residents who will be affected by changes in their coverage.” Michigan Department of Health & Human Services -- April 11, 2023

Here is what Michigan Medicaid beneficiaries need to do to prepare, according to MDHHS:

Make sure your address, phone number and email address are up to date at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges . You can also call your local MDHHS office . If you do not have an online account for MI Bridges to access your Medicaid case or report changes, visit www.michigan.gov/MIBridges to sign up for an account. You can also locate organizations that can help you by searching for community partners Report any changes to your household or income. You can report changes at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling your local MDHHS office If you get a renewal packet, be sure to fill it out, sign the forms and return it by the due date with any proof needed. NOTE: If you do not complete and return the renewal, you may lose Medicaid coverage.

