GLWA fixes flooding problem in community on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – They were fed up with the flooding, so they reached out to Help Me Hank to get results, as they were desperate to get a significant problem fixed.

The area around Pewabic Pottery along East Jefferson in Detroit has had problems with water coming out of the ground for months.

Once they called Held Me Hank, crews moved in to get it fixed.

Road crews were working hard, trying to fix the problem that had been dragging on for months.

“It was frustrating,” said Molly Donaldson of Pewabic Pottery. “I understand that they were faced with a big dilemma. They didn’t want to shut off water to a lot of neighborhoods.”

People living and working nearby were so tired of the wet mess.

When Local 4 spoke with Donaldson last week, she was so worried about what may happen next.

“It’s all new, so I think that the water is a cavity underground,” Donaldson said.

Water made its way into the basement of one of the Pewbaic buildings. The road was starting to collapse but was still open to traffic, so Help Me Hank got involved.

He and his team worked with the Great Lakes Water Authority to determine what was happening and causing the delay.

The next day crews were on site working the repairs, and now Local 4 was told the finishing touches were being made as the water emergency got repaired.

“In the end, they got it done in five hours, and nobody got their water shut off,” Donaldson said. “So, it’s a win, win.”