Help Me Hank alert: Social Security scams

DETROIT - Scammers are always looking for new ways to scare people into sharing personal information. Now, the inspector general is warning that scammers are using Social Security numbers to frighten victims.

"The scam we've been seeing lately is that your social security number has been deactivated," said Jennifer Walker, assistant inspector general for investigations. "The Social Security Administration does not deactivate accounts."

Some robocalls might leave a bogus phone number or a scam website designed to take personal information. Don't fall for it.

Never call suspicious numbers left on a voicemail. Always try to find a number you know is legitimate. Also, don't be fooled by caller ID. Scammers can "spoof" fake numbers and make it look like the government is calling.

Walker said it's very rare for someone from the Social Security Administration to call an individual. If you're nervous, you can always call a legitimate number.

If you have questions about a call, contact the fraud hotline at 1-800-269-0271.

