Can Help Me Hank rescue residents from a landlord nightmare? -- watch Local 4 today at 5 and 6

A local apartment building is so dilapidated and dangerous that the city ordered it evacuated.

However, the residents have nowhere else to go. They are left desperate and in need of help.

Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m., watch as their landlord causes courtroom chaos.

Can Help Me Hank help them find justice?

Then tonight at 11, Hank Winchester confronts the landlord in a heated face-to-face exchange.

Watch Local 4 News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. Tuesday.

MORE:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.