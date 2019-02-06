Complaints pour in about Metro Detroit car rental company exposed for allegedly keeping deposits

ROMULUS, Mich. - Help Me Hank exposed an investigation into a car rental company near Detroit Metro Airport after hundreds of customers complained that the business was keeping their deposits.

How can you avoid a business that could potentially be a problem?

Executive Car Rental has hundreds of reviews on Yelp and a two-star rating. The Better Business Bureau received more than 300 complaints about the company, and many customers who rented cars said they didn't take the time to research before booking a ride.

Now, Executive Car Rental has the attention of the BBB and the Michigan Attorney General's Office.

Long before the state investigation, consumers have been posting negative reviews and comments online about Executive Car Rental. A quick search on Yelp uncovers 188 reviews, and the majority are negative.

Most reviews tell a similar story about Executive Car Rental keeping customers' $250 deposits.

Kay Hoover traveled from Philadelphia to Detroit last year for a funeral and rented a car at Executive Car Rental without doing any research.

Months later, she said she's still fighting to get her deposit back.

"This isn't right," Hoover said. "Something has to be done about this. I called them on the phone. My understanding was I would get my deposit back, and they said, 'You're right.' Then, next month, no money. So I called again, and this went on for three months."

How can you avoid a similar situation?

First, whether it's a car rental company, a hotel or any business, do a quick Google search, read reviews and get input from family members and friends. You can also call the BBB to check if there are any unresolved complaints.

Taking those steps ahead of time can help you avoid major headaches down the road.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.