Congressional leaders visit Flint, meet with families, observe water crisis firsthand

FLINT, Mich. - Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was joined by elected representatives from Michigan and across the country during a Friday visit to Flint.

The members of Congress were in town to receive updates on the water crisis, meet with Flint residents to hear what they need and expect to fully recover, meet with Mayor Karen Weaver, discuss ideas to bring new economic opportunities to Flint and observe the federally funded pipe replacement process.

It is the fifth congressional visit to Flint led by Congressman Dan Kildee. He asked members of congress to visit his district to see the struggle and to understand the ongoing problem.

"What happened in Flint was a challenge to the conscience of our country," Pelosi said. "A man-made disaster, something that was a decision made to public policy to treat the children of Flint in a way that is detrimental to their development and their good health."

More than pipe replacements are needed to help Flint residents. On July 11, tech billionaire Elon Musk tweeted his support for Flint, saying he would help out financially to solve the crisis.

"Yesterday morning, he had representation from the foundation come and meet with us," Weaver said. "One of the things we talked about was not only the needs we have in Flint, as far as infrastructure and water issues, but other things that lead to recovery."

