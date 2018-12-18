Consumers Energy warns of imposters trying to enter Michigan homes

JACKSON, Mich. - Consumers Energy is warning Michigan customers about possible imposters posing as employees to enter homes.

“We have received reports from the east and west sides of Michigan from customers who told us that someone posing as a Consumers Energy employee tried to convince the residents to let them into their homes,” said Chris Bush, Consumers Energy director of corporate security. “Real representatives of Consumers Energy will never use the tactics these imposters are employing such as threatening to shut off service if not let into the home.”

How to spot a scam:

A contractor or employee for Consumers Energy will always wear a company identification badge and will gladly show it upon request

There are times when Consumers Energy does have to shut electric and/or natural gas service off to a home for safety, security and non-payment reasons; however, employees will never threaten to shut off service if you do not comply with immediate demands.

We will always provide advance notice if entrance to your home is needed

If you are contacted via phone, we never demand payment, ask for personal information or prepaid credit cards over the phone

If someone feels they have been targeted by someone acting as a Consumers Energy employee, contact your local police, dial 911, or call the energy provider at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy is actively working with law enforcement to protect customers.

“Due to the rise in these types of scams from numerous counties in Michigan, we implore customers to be on the lookout and call their local police if they suspect a scam,” said Bush. “Consumers Energy’s number one priority is the safety of our customers, employees and communities.”



