DETROIT - People who park at the Millennium Garage in Downtown Detroit are fed up with elevators that repeatedly break.

The elevators were out of service Wednesday morning, forcing some people to walk 10 flights of stairs. One viewer said that they pay $150 monthly to use the garage, where the elevators have been going out sporadically.

