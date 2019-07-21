DTE Energy outage map: Here's how to check it

On Sunday morning DTE Energy reported 375,000 of its customers were without power.

DETROIT - DTE Energy is dealing with thousands of power outages after storms rolled through southeast Michigan Friday and Saturday night.

On Sunday morning the company said 375,000 of its customers were without power as a result of the storms.

How to check the outage map

You can find the DTE Outage Map here or on the DTE Energy app.

Safety Tips During a Storm

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.

and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too. Be extremely cautious near metal fences , which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.

, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous. Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.

Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.

If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives. A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground . A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747.

. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747. Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.