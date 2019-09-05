Help Me Hank

Handheld clothes steamers put to the test

By Hank Winchester - Reporter

When your shirt is wrinkled and you need to wear it right away, a handheld steamer sounds like just the thing you need.

But do these steamers actually do the job? We put them to the test.

More product tests:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.