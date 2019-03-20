Help Me Hank: As Boeing 737 investigation moves forward woman speaks out about plane safety

DETROIT - A woman whose mother was killed when the United Airlines plane she was on caused a cargo door to open pulling passengers from the plane while it was in the air has a warning for flyers as the Boeing 737 Max investigation moves forward.

Two recent fatal plane crashes have led to a investigation and some planes that fly out of Detroit are being grounded. The alert brings up terrifying memories for a Michigan native who is on a mission to keep flyers safe.

Mary Handley from Saginaw was one of the people pulled from a plane when the cargo door opened as the plane reached 23,000 feet. Many close to the investigation said they believe it could have been avoided if a design flaw had been addressed.

