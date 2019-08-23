Help Me Hank investigates disturbing conditions inside Evergreen Cemetery in Detroit

DETROIT - A family member reached out to Help Me Hank after discovering horrific conditions at a cemetery where their loved one was buried.

The family member couldn't believe what he saw as he entered the mausoleum at Detroit's Evergreen Cemetery and neither could Local 4's Hank Winchester.

The cremated remains of at least 20 people, some dating back to 2005, were sitting out on a table. They were left near the final resting spots of many open burial vaults. There were also bugs, holes and damage everywhere.

Conditions at the Evergreen Cemetery in Detroit. Aug. 23, 2019. (WDIV)

