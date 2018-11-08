Help Me Hank

Help Me Hank is testing at-home tests today. What has worked for you?

Watch Local 4 this evening for Hank's findings, and share your experiences below

Help Me Hank's Hank Winchester is putting tests to the test today during the evening news. Local 4's consumer reporter is trying out different at-home tests and seeing if they really work. Here's the rundown: 

  • At 4pm, Hank checks his cholesterol 
  • At 5pm, he tests lead in his home's water and tries out a carbon monoxide detector 
  • At 6pm, a keychain breathalyzer is matched against what the cops carry 

We'd love to know about your experiences with at-home tests. Use the survey below to offer feedback, and we'll share the results on ClickOnDetroit. Questions about any of tonight's tests? Contact the Help Me Hank team at: helpmehank@wdiv.com 

(Can't see the survey questions? Go here.)

