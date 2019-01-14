Help Me Hank looks at Sears liquidation sales inside Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi

Help Me Hank's Hank Winchester went inside a soon-to-be-closed Sears store in Novi to see if the liquidation deals are worth it.

Hank found some great deals on clothes, some furniture, desks and more. Kids clothing was about 40 percent off. Everything in the store was marked down 10 to 40 percent.

Treadmills and elliptical were marked down 30 percent. Hank did find some things, like jewelry, marked down up to 70 percent. Many toys were marked down 20 percent. Some grills were marked down 30 percent.

The Sears store at Twelve Oaks is scheduled to close in March, as the former store giant struggles to stay afloat.

Watch Hank's Sears trip below:

