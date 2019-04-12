Help Me Hank: Major changes in tax law create surprises for taxpayers

DETROIT - Major changes to the tax law are creating some big surprises for taxpayers.

Returns will be smaller. The filing deadline is Monday, and anyone expecting a return similar to what they received last year should know that likely won't happen.

The other big change to worry about next year: The IRS will unveil a complicated new W-4 form. People will be required to provide more financial information.

IRS officials said the goal is for taxpayers not to owe or be owed money.

