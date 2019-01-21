Help Me Hank: Officials answer common questions about government shutdown

DETROIT - As the government shutdown continues, federal workers are the ones feeling the financial pain.

Many people have questions for elected leaders, and Help Me Hank is working to get the answers.

Can federal workers claim unemployment benefits?

Why not just give the money President Donald Trump is requesting and end the shutdown?

What should workers do as bills mount and mortgage companies look for payments?

You can hear how Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Debbie Stabenow answered these questions in the video posted above.

