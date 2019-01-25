Help Me Hank: Organizations in need of donations to help federal workers during shutdown

DETROIT - Over the past week, we’ve been getting emails from people who want to help federal workers, but don’t know how.

Many people have said they know government employees still have to go to their full-time jobs without pay and cannot file for unemployment or get a side job to help pay the bills.

Our Help Me Hank team has been updating the lists of resources for federal workers, but we also wanted to put together a list of organizations and affiliations that are in need of donations in order to help Federal Workers during the shutdown and until workers can get back on their feet.

United Way

The United Way is partnering with Gleaners Food bank to donate bags of groceries to federal workers and their families. United Way has also established a fund to help employees impacted by the shutdown, to pay their bills. If you’re looking to donate, head to the website by clicking here.

The Heat & Warmth Fund (THAW)

This local nonprofit is launching “Funds for Feds on Furlough” Crowdrise Campaign to help keep workers safe and warm during this cold spell. The funds raised will directly support furloughed federal employees with utility bills.

“Federal employees have dedicated their lives to jobs that improve our lives, and our country in ways we often take for granted,” said Saunteel Jenkins, CEO of The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW). “Many of these everyday heroes are still showing up for work every day despite facing payless paydays. We want to help ensure that their utilities are not shut off as they make difficult budgeting decisions about where any savings they may have will be deployed.”

Most federal workers will not quality for traditional assistance programs with strict income guidelines at THAW.

The nonprofit is asking for help to raise funds for Michigan’s federal employees to help keep their gas, electricity and water on during the “payless paydays” of the partial government shutdown.

To qualify for assistance from the “Funds for Feds on Furlough” program, federal employees will need identification, proof that they are a federal employee on furlough and a past due utility bill. For more information, call 1-800-866-THAW (4249) or go to thawfund.org.

“We don’t know how long this shutdown will last, but we know that federal workers are our friends, family and neighbors,” added Jenkins. THAW has been serving the community for more than 30 years. This is just a natural extension for our neighbors helping neighbors in need.”

To donate to Funds for Feds on Furlough, visit crowdrise.com/fundsforfeds.

Need to know more about THAW?

The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) is stabilizing and empowering Michigan families, keeping them healthy, safe and warm. THAW, an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, distributes utility assistance to low-income residents throughout Michigan. In the past year THAW distributed more than $14 million in utility assistance to over 17,000 Michigan households. Since its inception in 1985, THAW has distributed over $200 million in assistance to more than 250,000 Michigan households.

Lakeside Community Church

Dr. Ken Render reached out to Help Me Hank, saying his church is helping members of the U.S. Coast Guard. The nearest government agency to the church, is the Coast Guard Station in St. Clair Shores.

Render said, “Something we always say here at Lakeside, is demonstrate the love of God in a practical way.” He and a group of volunteers cleaned out their food pantry and brought the donations to the U.S. Coast Guard, who he says, were floored by their generosity.

The church cleaned out their pantry completely. “There’s nothing left!” says Render. They would love to do another round of donations to the U.S. Coast Guard of nonperishable items. The station in St. Clair Shores divides up the food and then brings some to the Detroit station as well.

If you would like to donate food or give a monetary gift, click here to visit the church’s website.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.