Help Me Hank takes a look at travel deals

DETROIT - Have you nailed down those holiday gifts yet? What about a holiday vacation?

Help Me Hank did some digging and found if you're willing to buy tickets this week and travel by the end of the year there are some affordable deals out there.

Right now, a flight to Paris on WOW Airlines is $650. If Cancun is on your list, Spirit Airlines has flights for $350. A trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, with with Spirit is $285. Delta has flights to Los Angeles for $325.

So if you haven't locked down your next vacation or that New Year's trip there's still time to get some last minute deals.

More shoppers are in the market for something other than tangible gifts this year. If you're flexible with your destination and travel times you can get fares up to 90 percent off.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.