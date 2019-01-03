Here's what you should and shouldn't buy during the month of January

DETROIT - If you didn't take part in Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and all the holiday shopping madness, but you’re ready to do some new year shopping, Help Me Hank has you covered.

Before you head out or go online, you should know there are some things you should buy during the month of January and others that you shouldn't.

Buy: Bedding, linens and towels

"White sales" usually happen this month. Traditionally, that’s when stores put discounts on white sheets and linens, but many retailers have expanded this to all sorts of home and bath essentials. Retail experts are expecting sales at Nordstrom Rack, Macy’s and Home Depot, just to name a few.

Don’t buy: Mattresses

Greats deals on those happen in February during Presidents Day sales. If you’re looking to wait a little longer, sales come back around in May for Memorial Day weekend sales.

Buy: Fitness gear and gym memberships

The new year means resolutions, and that means discounts in the fitness industry. If you’re looking for equipment, now’s the time to go shopping. If you’re looking for a membership to a gym, you’ll find some good deals. Just remember: Memberships usually lock you in for a full year, so you’ll have to be committed to your resolution to work out longer than a couple of months.

Don’t buy: Smartphones and electronics

The International Consumer Electronics Show takes place this month -- it actually starts in a few days -- and showcases what’s new in the technology world. A lot of newer models are presented, which means retailers will soon try to move older models by holding big sales. You’re better off waiting for those sales. Apple iPhone users are also better off waiting until after September, when Apple holds its own showcase of products coming out.

Buy: Winter clothing

Michiganders get lucky on this one. Now’s the time when retailers start looking to move inventory in anticipation for spring. So if you need winter clothing or a new winter coat, go ahead and start shopping for one. We know Michigan has a longer winter season, anyway.

Don’t buy: Jewelry

Wait until right before and after Valentine’s Day. Jewelers will be looking to sell for the holiday and looking to offload what didn't sell, as well.

Buy: Televisions

If you didn't buy one during the holiday, you can expect sales at the end of the month in preparation for the Super Bowl.

Buy: Travel

Now’s a good time to plan an impromptu trip. If you didn't take a vacation in December, why not take a long weekend to a big city? January falls in the middle of the travel industry’s off-season. Skyscanner notes there are some good flight and hotel deals happening in New York, Chicago and Miami.

